Weekend To Do List: Spring and the start of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Weekend To Do List: Asian food and music festival, spring markets

Weekend To Do List: Asian food and music festival, spring markets

Weekend To Do List: Asian food and music festival, spring markets

There's a celebration in Massachusetts this weekend to mark the start of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month along with more events for spring.

3rd annual Asian Street Food and Music Festival in Cambridge

Head to Harvard Square Sunday for the third annual Asian Street Food and Music Festival. With live bands, an Asian cultural fashion show and delicious traditional eats, learn about Asian culture all while enjoying good food and music from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When: Sunday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Harvard Square, Cambridge

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Wellesley in Bloom

It's a weeklong spring celebration in Wellesley! Wellesley in Bloom kicks off Saturday until May 11. Shoppers can enjoy an array of events and special offers at storefronts throughout Linden, Church and Wellesley squares. With a gallery walk, photo contest and the chance to get free flower bouquets, it's a great way to have some fun and support local businesses.

When: Saturday, May 3 through Sunday, May 11

Where: Church Square, Linden Square, Wellesley Square, Wellesley

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Spring Vendor Market in Dracut

It's a spring outdoor vendor market in Dracut. Shop local creations, get in on tarot card readings, discover healing services and enjoy giveaways and more. The fun takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 91 Mill St.

When: Saturday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 91 Mill St., Unit 7, Dracut

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information