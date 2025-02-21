Weekend To Do List: Ending school break with pancakes and snowboarding

School vacation week is coming to a close but the fun continues into the weekend with plenty to do for the whole family in Boston and down at Patriot Place!

Red Bull Heavy Metal in Boston

Get into the winter spirit with street snowboarding in the city. The Red Bull Heavy Metal event takes over Boston City Hall Plaza on Saturday. Three hundred tons of snow will be brought in from Loon Mountain for the legendary competition featuring the world's best street snowboarders. Learn more about the sport while getting in on the electrifying atmosphere from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Where: City Hall Plaza, Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Make Your Own Pancakes in Boston

Celebrate the end of February break with a make your own pancake event! On Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., kids can create breakfast masterpieces with unlimited sprinkles, whipped cream and other sweet toppings. The family-friendly event costs $3 and taks place at Boston's South Street Diner.

When: Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: South Street Diner, 178 Kneeland St., Boston

Cost: $3 per person

Click here for more information

February Break at Patriot Place in Foxboro

Wrap up February break at Patriot Place! With special activities and prizes, a winter skate party, a mobile museum experience with the Children's Museum of Franklin and more, it's fun for the kids and family too. Register for free for the museum ahead of the weekend. The school vacation festivities continue through Sunday.

When: Through Sunday, Feb. 23

Where: Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Pl., Foxboro

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information