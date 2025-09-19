Weekend To Do List: Oktoberfest kickoff, Greek festival and a kinetic sculpture race in Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Enjoy the last weekend of summer with food festivals or a unique race

Weekend To Do List: Enjoy the last weekend of summer with food festivals or a unique race

Weekend To Do List: Enjoy the last weekend of summer with food festivals or a unique race

This weekend in Massachusetts features the start of Oktoberfest, a festival dedicated to Greek culture and a special kinetic sculpture race in Lowell.

Oktoberfest at Patriot Place in Foxboro

Oktoberfest officially kicks off this weekend in Germany, but you can get in on the tradition closer to home at Patriot Place, where they're hosting the fourth annual Oktoberfest Celebration. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy a day of German traditions, live music, games and even a stein-holding competition. The Bavarian bash will take place in the North Marketplace with Wormtown Brewery at the hub for the fun!

When: Saturday, Sept. 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Patriot Place, 250 Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

2025 Greek Festival in Brookline

In Brookline, it's the 2025 Greek Festival! From Friday night through Sunday, savor tasty, authentic Greek dishes and pastries, enjoy live Greek music, and shop boutiques of olive oil, jewelry, art, and more, all from local artisans. The community fundraiser takes place at Annunciation Cathedral's Cathedral Center Function Hall.

When: Friday, Sept. 19, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 21, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Annunciation Cathedral, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race

Saturday marks the Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race. The family-friendly event includes human-powered sculptures made from recycled material. The 10K race in the heart of Lowell is a celebration of STEAM - science, technology, engineering, art and math. The event starts at 9 a.m. and includes a family fun zone, live music and an array of food trucks.

When: Saturday, Sept. 20

Where: Market St. and DCR Lowell Heritage State Park, Lowell

Cost: Free admission, items available for purchase

Click here for more information