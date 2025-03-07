Weekend To Do List: Celebrating International Women's Day across Massachusetts

March marks Women's History Month and with Saturday being International Women's Day, there's events across Massachusetts to take in.

Chelsea's International Women's Day Event

Head to Chelsea City Hall Lawn for a special even featuring keynote speakers, breakfast and lots of networking opportunities for women of all ages. Don't miss the chance to connect with the community and honor International Women's Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Chelsea City Hall Lawn, 500 Broadway, Chelsea

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

International Women's Day Party in Fiskdale

In Worcester County, it's an International Women's Day party in Fiskdale. Altruist Brewing Company will be filled with local women-owned vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Check it out from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Altruist Brewing Company, 559 Main St., Sturbridge

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Spring Fizz Festival in Boston

Grab your friends for a Spring Fizz Festival in Boston. Sample delicious fizzy mocktails, cocktails and unique ready-to-drink creations at Time Out Market in the Fenway neighborhood. Complete with local bites and a DJ, it's a Saturday well spent. Be sure to reserve your spot online first!

When: Saturday, March 8 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Dr., Boston

Cost: $29 general admission

Click here for more information and to get tickets