Weekend To Do List: Celebrating International Women's Day across Massachusetts
March marks Women's History Month and with Saturday being International Women's Day, there's events across Massachusetts to take in.
Chelsea's International Women's Day Event
Head to Chelsea City Hall Lawn for a special even featuring keynote speakers, breakfast and lots of networking opportunities for women of all ages. Don't miss the chance to connect with the community and honor International Women's Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
When: Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Chelsea City Hall Lawn, 500 Broadway, Chelsea
Cost: Free
Click here for more information
International Women's Day Party in Fiskdale
In Worcester County, it's an International Women's Day party in Fiskdale. Altruist Brewing Company will be filled with local women-owned vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Check it out from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
When: Saturday, March 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Altruist Brewing Company, 559 Main St., Sturbridge
Cost: Items available for purchase
Click here for more information
Spring Fizz Festival in Boston
Grab your friends for a Spring Fizz Festival in Boston. Sample delicious fizzy mocktails, cocktails and unique ready-to-drink creations at Time Out Market in the Fenway neighborhood. Complete with local bites and a DJ, it's a Saturday well spent. Be sure to reserve your spot online first!
When: Saturday, March 8 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Dr., Boston
Cost: $29 general admission