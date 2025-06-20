Watch CBS News
Weekend To Do List: Boston Pizza Festival, Battle of Bunker Hill, farmers market

This weekend marks the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, plus the Boston Pizza Festival is back and a farmers market returns to Attleboro.

250th Battle of Bunker Hill Reenactment

The past comes to life at Stage Fort Park Saturday and Sunday as the Navy approaches. Take the family and meet notable historic figures like Henry Clinton and Abigail Adams. Throughout the weekend, the all-day events portray the pivotal moments of the first major battle of the American Revolution.

When: Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester
Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Boston Pizza Festival

The Boston Pizza Festival is making its return to City Hall Plaza Saturday and Sunday. Say ciao to more than 30 of the best pizzerias from across Boston, New England and even Italy! With pizza-making demos, wine and beer pairings and live music, there's something for every pizza lover. Tickets cost $15 and include two slices of pizza.

When: Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Boston City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 weekend of event

Click here for more information

Attleboro Farmers Market

The Attleboro Farmers Market returns for the season this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore more than 50 vendors featuring local goods, fresh produce, handmade crafts and music and nonprofit organizations. The volunteer-run event happens weekly through October.

When: Every Saturday from June 21 through October 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 947 Park St., Attleboro
Cost: Free admission, items available for purchase

Click here for more information

