Weekend To Do List: Art displays and spring carnival

By Jordyn Jagolinzer

BOSTON - It's looking like a picture perfect weekend to kick off the start of June with events around Massachusetts!

2024 Spring Art Festival in Mansfield

Local artisans from across the region will take over the home of the Mass Arts Center to kick off summer with art, acoustic music, food trucks and good drinks. From painting, ceramics, jewelry and woodwork, there's something for everyone! It all takes places Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When: Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Mass Arts Center at Norton Reservoir, 888 South Main St., Mansfield
Cost: Free admission, items for sale at food trucks

Click here for more information

Beacon Hill Art Walk

More than 50 artists will come together to turn the back alleys and side streets of Beacon Hill into a walkable art gallery Sunday. Find the piece that'll fit your home all while enjoying live music and beautiful artwork. Don't miss it from noon to 6 p.m.!

When: Sunday June 2 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Starting at 135 1/2 Charles St. and the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar streets
Admission: Free

Click here for more information

Canton Spring Carnival

Enjoy a spring carnival in Canton Saturday and Sunday. The family-friendly fun includes rides for all ages, games, your favorite carnival treats and even a petting zoo. Get in on the fun both days from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

When: Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Trinity Episcopal Church, 1 Blue Hill River Rd., Canton
Cost: $2 admission per person

Click here for more information

First published on May 31, 2024 / 4:30 AM EDT

