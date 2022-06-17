To Do List: Charles River swimming, Strawberry Fields festival, Juneteenth celebration

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, how about picking strawberries or swimming on the Esplanade?

CHARLES RIVER SWIMMING

City Splash returns this weekend and swimmers will have their chance to jump into the Charles River.

For safety reasons, this isn't something that's usually allowed, so on Saturday you can cheer on participants as they get the opportunity to swim in a designated area. There's also plenty to do on land including art activities and lawn games.

https://thecharles.org/city-splash/

When: June 18 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Where: Fiedler Dock on the DCR Esplanade

Cost: Free

STRAWBERRY FIELDS FESTIVAL

At Smolak Farms in North Andover, the Strawberry Fields Forever festival is happening on Saturday. The Beatles-themed event is meant for all ages with hay rides, a carnival area, food, live music, and of course, a chance to pick your own strawberries.

https://www.smolakfarms.com

When: Saturday, June 18 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Where: Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford Street, North Andover, MA 01845

Cost: Strawberry picking $9.95, 2 people per quart; Hay rides $7 (2 and under free)

JUNETEENTH AT MFA

And on Monday the Museum of Fine Arts is hosting a free open house to celebrate Juneteenth. Throughout the day there will be a portrait-making activity, spotlight talks, outdoor performances of "The most estranged fruits" and conversations with artists. Tickets are first come, first served.

https://www.mfa.org/press-release/juneteenth-2022

When: Monday, June 20 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Where: MFA Boston, Avenue of the Arts 465 Huntington Avenue Boston, MA 02115

Cost: Free