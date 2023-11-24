Hurley's Picks: High-stakes coach posturing seemingly at play in Nashville and New England

BOSTON -- The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported this week that despite a 3-7 record this year, the Tennessee Titans have no intentions of firing head coach Mike Vrabel.

"It's not happening," she reported. "Based on multiple conversations with high-ranking Titans officials, the franchise strongly and collectively believes it has the right coach for long-term success."

That's the reporting. Got it.

What do we make of it?

Obviously, this is the NFL. People in power can feel all certain ways, but the winning and the losing is all that ultimately matters. And a 3-7 season, coming off a 7-10 season, coming off two straight one-and-dones in the playoffs, it all adds up for a team that hasn't won a playoff game since that promising 2019 campaign died in Kansas City in the AFC title game.

So why the firm vote of confidence?

It looks like leverage. Posturing. A public statement of support that lets the football world know that if they want Vrabel to coach their team, he won't be made available for free any time soon.

But will he be available for not free? That is the question.

Vrabel signed a contract extension before the 2022 season, so he's under contract through at least 2024 and maybe 2025.

We learned earlier this season, when the hot water tide started rising in New England, that Bill Belichick also is under contract through 2024. The timing and details of that news leak had us all wondering exactly who stood to gain from the information being let out to the public. Was Belichick proclaiming his job security? Or was ownership sharing that -- like we might assume with Vrabel in Tennessee -- the head coach will not be cut loose.

That is to say: If anyone wants this coach to run their team next year, they're going to have to come to the table with an offer.

If high-stakes posturing really is afoot ... one can't help but wonder what the point is. The Titans are looking at three or four more losses, at least. Same with the Patriots. And the market for head coaches coming off four- or five-win seasons isn't always overwhelming.

But hey, maybe it's the straight truth. Maybe the Titans are fully in on Mike Vrabel, despite the results of the past several seasons. At the very least, though, whenever a decision is or isn't made about Vrabel's future, we'll have to come back to this moment to try to put back the pieces.

I'm having a bit of a rough stretch here in the picks, and I once again feel too ashamed to even offer commentary on the picks. Thanksgiving was an 0-3 bloodbath, so hopefully -- hopefully -- the carnage is over. But honestly, I'm overthinking everything. I'm not doing these picks for any reason other than obligation. Maybe I can help you by showing you which teams not to pick. You're welcome. Don't mention it. It's fine.

