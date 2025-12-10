Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Yomiah

Yomiah is a joyful and curious boy, known for his sweet nature and deep love of music.

Whether he's singing classics like "B-I-N-G-O" or tunes by Lady Gaga, music is a big part of his world. He especially enjoys holding musical toys up to his ears to listen closely.

Active and independent, Yomiah enjoys exploring on his own but also delights in connecting with trusted adults, often reaching for their hands or settling into their laps for comfort and interaction.

He receives supportive services to help him grow across all areas of development. Yomiah communicates through a combination of spoken words, sign language, and augmentative tools, and he's also learning to use tactile symbols and Braille.

His warm spirit and determination shine through in all that he does.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.