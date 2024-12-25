Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Yaidalis

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Yaidalis is an artistic child who enjoys creating new things. She enjoys having her hair and nails done, going to the movies and listening to music.

Yaidalis is working hard in school and is improving her grades every day. She gets along well with her peers, can be funny and outgoing but she does need some guidance on how to navigate some social situations.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.