Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Trey'von

SOMERVILLE - Trey'von is a 13-year-old boy hoping for a forever family with siblings and maybe a pet.

"I just care if I have a family," he told WBZ-TV during a visit to LEGO Discovery Center Boston in Somerville, Massachusetts. "Some younger brothers and you know, like a dog or cat with a hamster."

"I'd probably let the dog sleep in my room whenever it comes in there," he said.

Trey'von is polite, sweet-natured and a natural leader who would thrive in a two-parent family. He has relationships with some relatives that are important to maintain.

He also likes playing basketball and enjoys structure and routine, as well as music and art. The highlight of his visit came when the good people at LEGO gave him a Marvel set with the Hulk for Christmas. He plans to build it with his older brother, who he visits often.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.