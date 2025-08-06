Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Skylher

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Skylher is a laid-back teen with a vibrant personality and a wide range of interests.

Whether spending time independently or hanging out with peers, Skylher brings energy and enthusiasm to every activity. Animated and active, Skylher especially enjoys spending time outdoors and makes it a point to play at the gym every day. Skylher has a great balance of interests-enjoying reading, listening to music, doing crafts, playing board and card games, and socializing with others.

Always up for group activities, Skylher participates in weekly basketball and volleyball games, where strong athletic skills and a team-oriented mindset really shine. Skylher also enjoys community-based outings and takes pleasure in trips to the mall, library, and movies. Whether being active, creative, or social, Skylher is a well-rounded teen who brings positivity and spirit to any environment.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.