Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Novah

Novah is a bright, friendly, and funny boy with a natural curiosity about the world around him.

He loves learning and is especially fascinated by how things work, often diving deep into new interests with excitement and focus. An active and energetic kid, Novah enjoys spending time at the gym, visiting playgrounds, and exploring local parks where he can move, discover, and take on new adventures.

He hopes to resume karate or try Ninja Warrior classes for kids, channeling his energy into building strength and confidence. Novah's creativity shines. He enjoys building with Legos, playing video games, bringing stories to life with his action figures, and listening to music. He's also an expert when it comes to UNO strategy and truly thrives during competitive game play, always ready with a clever move and a big smile.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.