Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Neveah

Neveah may come across as shy and reserved at first, but once she feels comfortable, she becomes the life of the party!

If there's a dance party happening, chances are Neveah is the one who started it. She's full of energy and fun, and would have a blast at the arcade, trampoline park, shopping, getting her nails done, or playing video games.

A natural performer, Neveah shined in her school play and thrives when she's acting in skits or putting on a show. She also enjoys spending time outdoors, especially swimming or camping. One of her favorite outings is going to restaurants, and she's always up for a dish with a little spice!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.