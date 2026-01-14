Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Miguel

Miguel is an energetic and handsome young boy with a big personality and a bright smile.

He is full of life and loves to stay active, always ready for fun and adventure. Miguel enjoys spending time on his tablet, playing video games, and joining in on family outings where he can explore new places and make lasting memories.

Miguel thrives when he receives one-on-one attention and enjoys connecting with trusted adults who take the time to listen and engage with him. With the right emotional support, he's able to express his feelings and share what's on his mind.

Miguel benefits from gentle guidance and positive encouragement that help him feel secure and understood. Those who know Miguel describe him as fun, affectionate, and full of energy. He does best in a structured, nurturing environment where he can continue to grow emotionally and socially while being encouraged to be his vibrant self. With a caring and patient family, Miguel's bright spirit and enthusiasm for life are sure to shine.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.