Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Marie

Marie is a thoughtful and engaging teenager who explores their identity and works hard toward becoming a successful and confident adult.

With a wide range of interests, Marie's curiosity is truly contagious. They love learning new things and enjoy sharing what they've discovered with the people in their life, often sparking meaningful and lively conversations.

Marie enjoys going out to eat and has a particular love for Chinese food, sushi, and Haitian cuisine. Baking has recently become a new hobby for them and is an activity they find both enjoyable and relaxing.

Marie has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh, often bringing joy and lightness into the spaces they enter. Very social by nature, Marie enjoys connecting with others and forms strong bonds with both peers and adults when a genuine connection is made. Their outgoing personality has earned them the affectionate nickname of "the mayor" of their school, as they truly enjoy talking with and getting to know everyone around them.

Marie has a strong passion for music and dancing and has shared that they would like to become a DJ in the future. They are currently working at a café located within their school, where they are learning responsibility, life skills, and a strong sense of accomplishment. Marie takes great pride in their work and values the opportunity to contribute. In their downtime, Marie enjoys playing video and board games, which provide a fun and meaningful way for them to connect with others and spend quality time together.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.