Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Malayaja

MARE - Malayaja, who goes by the name Jack, is a sweet, funny, and vibrant child who loves to sing, dance, and entertain. She has a big personality and enjoys making others laugh with her playful sense of humor.

Jack has a passion for music and performance. She is a huge K-pop fan and loves learning different dance routines to her favorite songs. Whether she's watching K-Dramas, YouTube, or listening to music, Jack finds joy in expressing herself through movement and creativity.

In her free time, Jack enjoys spending time with others, napping, and listening to music. She thrives when she's engaged, active, and surrounded by laughter.

Jack is looking forward to finding a family where she can continue sharing her love of music, dance, and laughter with those around her.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.