Wednesday's Child: Making macarons with 14-year-old Aylin

Chef Tiago teaches Levan Reid and Aylin to make macarons. WBZ

NEWTON – Fourteen-year-old Aylin Salazar has a lot to give. She is all about the 2 "Fs"

"Friends and family mean a lot to me," she said, as she visited SALT Patisserie in Newton to make macarons with WBZ's Levan Reid. "I have a lot of friends that I consider them family and I like to do a lot of stuff with my friends and family."

When it comes to finding her forever family, Aylin and her social worker Cheryl Ann Strom are in lockstep.

"It makes my job easier for me to be able to find her forever home because we build a trusting relationship. She's able to talk to me about what she wants in a family."

Aylin loves to smile, and she is extremely creative. During a recent project, Aylin made a t-shirt that focuses on a poem about foster care.

She also loves to bake and that's why she met up with Levan and Chef Tiago at SALT.

As they made macarons - not macaroons – it became clear why Aylin would be a perfect fit for any forever home. She rolls well with the ups and downs of life.

"Sometimes it's a lot tougher than others, but that's how life is. You are really going to have tough days sometimes, but that's when I have to pick myself up, put on my positive pants, and continue on."

"I'm very proud of her," Strom said. "She is very resilient."

Aylin loves being around other kids. Any forever family would have to allow Aylin to see her mom and sister.

"I would love to have like a little sibling. I have a sister – she's 10. Just turned 10 in December and she is the most amazing person to be around."

Aylin is full of positivity, loves to dance, and she proved to be a quick study - because making macarons is no joke.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.