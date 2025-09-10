Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Lilyann

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Lily is a creative, energetic, and caring girl with a bright personality. She loves to sing, practice gymnastics, and learn new TikTok dances.

Music is a big part of her life, and she also enjoys journaling as a way to express her thoughts and ideas.

With her playful sense of humor and love for lighthearted banter, Lily easily connects with those around her. She is a natural leader with a strong, take-charge attitude and is an excellent advocate not only for herself but also for others.

Lily has already expressed that she hopes to become a teacher one day, a goal that reflects both her confidence and her caring nature.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.