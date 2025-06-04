Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Leilani

MARE - Leilani is an energetic and vibrant teenage girl with a big personality and an even bigger heart.

Those who know her best describe her as bubbly, talkative, and full of life. She has contagious enthusiasm and is always ready for fun and adventure.

Creative and expressive, Leilani enjoys arts and crafts, singing, dancing, and playing sports, especially soccer. She also shines on stage as a member of her school's drama club, where she channels her love for performing. One of her biggest dreams is to be the star of her own show someday, and with her passion and presence, she's well on her way.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.