Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Kavon

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Kavon is a sweet, friendly, and outgoing young boy with a warm and engaging personality.

He loves drawing, watching cartoons, playing games on his tablet, spending time in the water, and kicking around a soccer ball.

Kavon is personable and funny, with a great sense of humor that helps him build strong connections with those around him. He is also very responsible and considerate, often reminding his peers to push in their chairs or turn off the water after using the sink.

Always ready to lend a helping hand, Kavon enjoys being supportive and kind to his friends. He likes going to school and is eager to learn new things. His favorite subjects are science and art, where he gets to explore, experiment, and be creative.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.