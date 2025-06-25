Watch CBS News
Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Kaiden

MARE - Kaiden is a charming girl with a wonderful sense of humor who enjoys being involved in a variety of activities. She loves dancing, singing, and creating art projects, using her creativity to express herself. 

Academically, Kaiden is very bright and right on track, showing great potential in her studies. To help with her social and emotional growth, Kaiden receives support in school, and she continues to thrive with the guidance of caring adults. 

Her enthusiasm, intelligence, and positive spirit make her a joy to be around.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

