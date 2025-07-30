Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old J'Quan

MARE - J'Quan is an active and fun 12-year-old boy. He's honest and needs trust as he looks for a forever family.

"I can be understanding sometimes. I talk really fast and no one can understand me. I'm sometimes friendly, if I'm in the mood," he said.

J'Quan really likes building Legos.

"I build stuff that can actually move instead of staying in one spot. That's mostly the reason why I'm getting stuff that requires batteries in it, and I have a rare collection of pieces that cost a fortune, to this day," he said.

"I'm around him every day. All day, when he's not at school. He's funny, He's kind. He's very helpful, especially towards people younger than him sometimes," said clinician Timia Taylor.

"You can see him using all the skills that he gets from a therapeutic aspect and the milieu. So it's rewarding to see him use those skills when he's around other people."

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.