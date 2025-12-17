Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Jostiel

Jostiel, who likes to be called JoJo, is a sweet, charismatic boy with a great sense of humor.

He loves to joke around, play games, and isn't afraid to be himself around others. His fun-loving personality makes him a great conversationalist. He enjoys engaging with people and always has something interesting to say.

JoJo has a big love for the outdoors and anything active. Whether it's playing sports, running around outside, or diving into his favorite video games, he's always up for a good time. His energy, charm, and playful spirit make him a joy to be around.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.