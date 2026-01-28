Wednesday's Child: 6-year-old Jaxen

Jaxen is a happy, loving, and affectionate child who brightens every room he's in.

He has a joyful personality and loves to give hugs and cuddle with those he feels close to. Jaxen finds happiness in simple pleasures like playing games, listening to music, singing, and reading interactive books that let him engage with stories in a hands-on way.

Curious and full of energy, Jaxen loves to explore the world around him. He enjoys spending time outdoors, running, climbing, and discovering new adventures. The park is one of his favorite places to be, especially when he can find new challenges to climb and conquer.

Jaxen is also a little songbird. He adores music and has an incredible memory for tunes. He can quickly pick up songs he hears, especially ones with catchy or repetitive rhythms, and he loves to sing along with enthusiasm and joy.

When it comes to food, Jaxen enjoys classic favorites like macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and pasta. He's also making great progress in learning to try new foods, including vegetables, as he continues to grow and explore new tastes.

Jaxen thrives in environments filled with warmth, patience, and encouragement. His playful nature, curiosity, and love of connection make him a delightful child who brings smiles and laughter to everyone around him.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.