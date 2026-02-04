Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Jadalynn

Jadalynn is a creative and kind young girl with a wonderful sense of humor and a naturally funny personality.

She enjoys working on art projects and expressing herself creatively, often bringing her imagination to life through hands-on activities.

While Jadalynn appreciates creative outlets, she appears most content when she is physically active and staying busy. She enjoys being on the move and thrives in environments where she can channel her energy into positive, engaging activities.

Jadalynn would do well with a family who can support both her creative interests and her love for activity, providing opportunities for movement, exploration, and self-expression. With encouragement and structure, she has the potential to continue growing and sharing her kindness, humor, and enthusiasm with those around her.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.