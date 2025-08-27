Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Emily

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Emily is a warm and empathetic child who lights up any room she's in.

She loves being the center of attention and isn't afraid to express herself. Often described as a "girly girl," Emily enjoys embracing her personality with confidence and charm. Always up for something new, Emily is adventurous and willing to try just about anything once.

She loves to stay active and enjoys playing soccer, spending time outside, and caring for her dolls with creativity and affection. Emily also finds joy in quieter moments - reading, listening to music. She truly loves going to school, where her enthusiasm for learning shines through.

With her vibrant personality, caring nature, and active spirit, Emily brings energy and heart to everything she does.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.