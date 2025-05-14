Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Elvin

MARE - Elvin is a one-of-a-kind 13-year-old boy with a gentle, shy nature and a big imagination.

While he enjoys sports, he prefers not to play on a team. Instead, he finds joy in his favorite toys, especially his collection of locks and keys, which he carries with him everywhere, along with a trusty set of walkie-talkies.

Elvin knows exactly what he wants to be when he grows up - a custodian, just like the one he admires at his school. He attends an after-school program where he's found a love for Taekwondo, a class he looks forward to each week.

Elvin may be quiet, but his unique interests and warm spirit make him truly special.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

