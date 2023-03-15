Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Daniel

Wednesday's Child Daniel MARE/WBZ

(MARE) - Daniel is an active and engaging teenager of Caucasian descent. Daniel enjoys his free time and occupies himself by cooking, playing card games, Legos, board games, and video games. Daniel is very creative with Legos; he can build almost anything you ask him to build. Daniel is athletic and he enjoys participating in sports activities such as basketball, football, skiing, and using the gym. He has played town football and loves attending his local YMCA after school program. He excels in most extra-curricular activities!

Daniel is in the ninth grade and has an IEP for behavioral/emotional support. He does well in this setting. He has experienced significant loss in his life but is a resilient boy.



Daniel is legally freed for adoption and needs a strong family with supports. He is open to any family constellation. He could also benefit from a visiting resource that can participate in therapy and work towards eventual placement. Daniel visits regularly with his grandparents. He enjoys this time and they are willing to be a support to any potential family. While visiting his grandparents, he has the opportunity to see his half-sister. This is also an important relationship in his life.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.