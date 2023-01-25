"Great to see her grow": Foxboro couple shares loving story of adopting a 12-year-old

FOXBORO -- Happy endings can feel hard to come by these days, but here's one in Foxboro. A couple with older children reached out to the state to explore the possibility of adoption, and changed the life of a teen from Cape Cod whose childhood had been filled with challenges beyond her control.

"There are no words that can express the love that's in this home," Heather Cavanaugh told WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben.

That home in Foxboro is where Kim and Frank Cavanaugh welcomed Heather into their family twelve years ago.

"They were determined to give me all the support I needed," Heather said.

Her birth parents on Cape Cod had struggled to care for her and her older brother. "There was food insecurity, there was abuse, there was neglect," Heather said.

She was almost twelve years old: often homeless, and often missing school. Teachers noticed, and had her placed in state care.

Meanwhile, back in Foxboro, Kim and Frank had been raising their two daughters who were in high school and college. An empty nest was almost in sight, but they had a feeling there was another chapter to their family story.

Frank credits Kim with coming to him with the idea. "Kim answers that one better than I do - she initiated the process," Frank said.

Where did it come from? Kim adds that she always knew this had been a very personal desire: "I just had always wanted to go through the adoption process, but I had kept it to myself...I sprang it on Frank and he was like... really?"

Once Kim said 'let's do this,' Frank was all in. After they'd contacted mareinc.org and gone through some initial training, Kim saw a photograph of Heather in a book of children who needed a family.

"She was so perfect in her age," Kim remembered. Kim called Heather's social worker, and just like that - the connection happened.

"Her social worker, who was fabulous, contacted me and she said 'I've been waiting for you,' and I said what? She said, 'yeah, I've been waiting for you. I think you would be a perfect match for Heather.'"

Looking through a now treasured family photo album, Kim recalled the memories: "Here's the very first time we met you - with the social worker; we went out for dinner."

Heather immediately knew the Cavanaughs were loving people: "We went out for dinner and we bonded immediately."

Her older sisters Mary Pat and Maggie embraced Heather as their new sister. The Cavanaugh family was complete when they adopted Heather in 2012.

Kim said she understands that for some people, there are fears involved at the beginning of the process, but she also knows there are others out there who just need to hear those same magic words: "I've been waiting for you."

"Children need families," Kim added. "And if you have love in your heart, then it will be successful because there are children out there that their success depends on you and your love in your family."

Now 26, Heather is in graduate school studying social work. Kim and Frank watch her hard work, progress, and success with pride and joy.

"She's fun to be around, she's a very diligent, determined, young woman and it's been great to see her grow," said Frank.

"She has a special resiliency," Kim said. "that allowed her to be comfortable in this family and accept us as part of her family, and I love her from here to the moon...she's a very special child."

Heather understands that her happy ending would not have been possible without her mom and dad.

"It sheds light on - it's OK to adopt a teenager," she says. "What my parents did was the best thing that happened to me. In that small decision - everything changed."

The Cavanaugh Family speaks to groups about adoption and mentor families going through the process.

They stress that help is available: there are agencies that work with the Commonwealth to guide families beginning to investigate adoption.

The entire system is also easier to navigate now that all information is online, and they add that support can be found before, during, and after adoption to help families manage their way through it all.

For more information on adoption you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.