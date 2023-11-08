Wednesday's Child: Siblings Giavanna and Xander

Wednesday's Child Giavanna and Xander WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Giavanna (Gia) and Xander are sweet, soft-spoken siblings. Gia loves to read, write, and try new things, such as taking piano lessons! She is described as very smart, happy, funny, and often offers help when she sees someone who needs it. Gia gets along well with all her peers, and her teacher says she is an excellent student and a "joy in class."

Gia's younger brother Xander loves to play video games, board games, and Legos. He also likes basketball and takes drum lessons. Once you get to know him, Xander is very funny and witty and comes up with great one-liner jokes!

Gia and Xander would do well in a loving, two-parent household. A family for Gia and Xander would support their relationship with their three younger siblings, who they see monthly. Both Gia and Xander do well in the family setting and enjoy activities such as watching movies, playing games, and going out together.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.