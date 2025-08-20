Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Lucas

MARE - Lucas is a sweet, charismatic, and thoughtful young person who enjoys both active and quiet moments.

He loves reading, swimming, playing soccer, riding his bike, and spending time with others. Whether he's engaging in a favorite activity or chatting with someone new, Lucas brings energy and positivity wherever he goes.

He is also incredibly proud of his cultural background and speaks English, Ukrainian, Russian, and Spanish. Lucas lights up when he gets the chance to speak Russian or Ukrainian and enjoys connecting with others about heritage and identity.

Lucas is a strong self-advocate with a mature perspective. He prefers meaningful conversations, especially with adults, and often shares one of his favorite sayings, "Your words must match your actions."

With the right support, Lucas is sure to thrive and continue growing into the confident, compassionate person he's becoming.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.