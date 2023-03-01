Wednesday's Child: 7-Year-Old Aubrianna

Wednesday's Child Aubrianna MARE/WBZ

(MARE) Aubrianna is an energetic and social young girl of Caucasian descent. She loves the outdoors, music and the arts. She loves making music playlists, especially for her favorite movies. Aubrianna is outgoing and loves to showcase her singing and dancing. She recently became very interested in ballet. Another all-time favorite for her is getting her hair done. Aubrianna is doing well in school, where she has made friends. Aubrianna is very affectionate and is looking forward to meeting her forever family!

Legally freed for adoption, Aubrianna's adoption worker is hoping to find a two-parent home in the Jamaica Plain area where Aubrianna can be the only child, as she thrives when she is able to be provided with individualized attention. An adoptive family should also be open to Aubrianna having contact with her biological family in the future.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.