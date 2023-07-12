Wednesday's Child: 6-year-old Jeremiah

MARE) - Jeremiah, also known as Jerry, is a friendly, chatty, hard-working, lovable, and inquisitive young boy. He is a social butterfly and will often seek out hugs and attention. Jerry likes to play outside; basketball or riding his bike. He also loves playing educational games on his tablet. He is very happy to have another foster child in the home to play with him. Last year, he LOVED the experience of cutting down a Christmas tree with his foster family after Thanksgiving and talked about it into the new year!

Jerry is enrolled in school and doing well. He is very bright overall and enjoys school. Jerry does well both behaviorally and academically. He is most successful when he can have multiple repetitions of directions to ensure understanding and follow through. Socially, he has good relationships with his peers and engages appropriately with them. He does have a nurse who is with him at school and will need to continue this service until he no longer has his trach.

Jerry will thrive in a multicultural or culturally aware family of any constellation that can celebrate his culture. Families that are open and comfortable with providers in their home, have the ability to travel to appointments, and are willing learn trach care are necessary for Jerry. He will need to maintain regular contact with his siblings; all three are in the Brockton area in pre-adoptive homes. Jerry has a great deal to offer the right family and will be successful with supportive and nurturing caregivers.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.