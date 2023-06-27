Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Talaysia

(MARE) - Talaysia is a young lady with a great sense of humor. She loves to dance, sing, and be silly. She enjoys playing games and is a great Uno player. Talaysia is working hard to learn how to trust others and will benefit greatly from having a caring family that she can count on.

Talaysia would love to have a family to call her own and just wants to be loved. Talaysia's social worker is looking for that loving family who will provide her with the support and comfort she needs. She would benefit from being an only child in a family of any constellation. It is very important to Talaysia that she is able to preserve her connection with her aunt, who resides in North Carolina.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.