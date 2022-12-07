Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Marques

Wednesday's Child Marques MARE/WBZ

(MARE) - Marques is a social teen boy of African American and Caucasian descent who loves to be active. Marques has a calm and friendly demeanor. He can sometimes be shy at first but once he becomes comfortable, he is talkative and has a great sense of humor. Marques' favorite activities include roller skating, playing football, and collecting Pokémon cards. He also enjoys drawing. Marques does well in school and thrives academically when he has structure and support.

Legally freed for adoption, Marques would thrive in any family constellation that can provide him with stability, routine and structure. He would do best in a home with or without other children. Marques has three siblings that he remains close with. Interested families will be supportive of maintaining Marques' relationship with his birth mother, his three other siblings, and his maternal grandparents after placement.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.