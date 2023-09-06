Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Leilani

Wednesday's Child Leilani WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Leilani is an energetic teenage girl. Those who are close to Leilani describe her as being very bubbly, chatty and often boisterous. She is a positive child who is always ready to do something fun! Leilani's favorite activities are arts and crafts projects, singing, dancing and playing sports such as soccer. Leilani also participates in drama club throughout the school year and it is her wish to be the star of her own show.

Leilani would do well with a family of any constellation, where Leilani can be the only child in the home. Interested families should be open to maintaining an Open Adoption Agreement with Leilani's birth parents consisting of three visits per year.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.