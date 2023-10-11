Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Cole

(MARE) - Cole is a very bright boy. He is polite, well-mannered, and compassionate. Cole is able to carry on conversations, shows that he is interested in getting to know people and is able to maintain strong connections. He loves to be active and enjoys playing basketball and football, and his favorite NFL team is the RAMS. He is willing to try any new activity. He also loves anything wrestling related.

Cole does very well in his classes with some academic support in math and in reading. He also receives support services for his social and emotional needs. Cole states that wants to move into a family setting and would like to be adopted.

Cole would do well in most any family constellation that could offer him one-on-one attention. He should be the only child in the home or in a home with much older children. He will need a family that will keep him connected with his 2 siblings who live in western MA. Families from New England states will be considered.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.