Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Andrea

Wednesday's Child Andrea

(MARE) - Andrea is an insightful and resilient girl with a funny and sassy personality. Andrea enjoys reading books, swimming, riding bikes, painting/coloring, playing with Legos, playing videogames like Roblox, and watching videos on TikTok. Andrea also loves listening to Spanish music and eating Spanish food. She knows some Spanish and has a goal of becoming fluent in it. Andrea loves getting her nails done and she is also a lover of electronics, games and puzzles. Andrea is respectful of the rules and expectations at her foster home and is appreciative of the support and assistance that she receives.

Andrea receives supports through school to ensure that her emotional, social, and educational needs are met. Andrea engages in school and is able to make friends, especially with children younger or older than her.

Andrea would thrive as an only child or as the oldest or youngest by many years. She would love to have a family that has a large extended family. Andrea would love a family that has family dinners and does activities together. Initially, families would need to be able to be a visiting resource, following Andrea's lead in regards to the transition process. A family for Andrea would need to be supportive of her relationship with her siblings. While Andrea's social worker is ultimately seeking a permanent family for her, Andrea would also benefit from forming relationships with other caring adults and would benefit from a Visiting Resource. Anyone interested in this opportunity should inquire about Andrea.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.