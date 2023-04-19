Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Cassidy

Wednesday's Child Cassidy MARE/WBZ

Cassidy enjoys reading, spending time with animals, going to the movies, and practicing her make-up skills. Cassidy is outgoing, polite, and funny. She has a big personality and can self-advocate. Cassidy has friends at school and in the community that she enjoys being around.

Cassidy does well academically when she applies herself and focuses on her assignments at school; she is looking forward to a good school year.

Cassidy is ready to find her forever family. She thrives when expectations are clear and there is a clear structure for her to operate under. As she grows, Cassidy is spending more time in the community by herself and is able to make good choices. A family that can provide her with a stable environment will ensure that she thrives.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.