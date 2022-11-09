Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Arianna

Wednesday's Child Arianna MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Arianna is a sweet and likable girl of African American descent. Arianna likes to dance; she especially loves ballet and participates in ballet recitals every year. She does very well with her peers and is able to build and maintain healthy relationships.

Legally freed for adoption, Arianna would thrive in a family of any constellation, either with or without other children in the home, that is able to provide her with a stable and consistent environment. An ideal family for Arianna will be able to continue the services she has in place to address her academic and social/emotional needs. Arianna has established a supportive relationship with her maternal aunt, which a family must help maintain after placement.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.