Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Skylar

CBS Boston

Skylar is a social, outgoing, and energetic young girl with a curious and creative spirit. She is learning how to advocate for herself and express her feelings, and she continues to grow in confidence with the support of caring adults. Skylar thrives on positive nurturing and one-on-one attention, where her bright personality truly shines.

She has a big heart for animals and dreams of becoming a veterinarian one day. Skylar also enjoys spending time in the kitchen, where she loves helping out and is beginning to learn how to cook. Her enthusiasm, compassion, and determination make her a joy to be around.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.