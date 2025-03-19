Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Samuel

Samuel, "Sam," is vibrant, easygoing, friendly, engaging, loving, and excitable! He loves to play with toys, especially with his stuffed animals and play kitchen.

Sam loves water play and is excellent in the pool and finds joy in playing in the sprinklers. Sam also enjoys coloring, watching television, and spending time on his iPad. He loves to eat a wide variety of foods, however, his favorite is Ghanaian cuisine!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

