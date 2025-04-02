Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Izaiah

MARE - Izaiah is a sweet, funny, and compassionate boy with a big personality who loves sports. He enjoys playing basketball and hopes to join a team next year. Right now, he's part of a soccer team and has a great time competing and staying active. WWE professional wrestling is another one of his passions - he's always excited to talk about his favorite wrestlers with anyone who shares his enthusiasm!

Beyond sports, Izaiah has a curious mind and loves learning about computer science and history. He enjoys playing strategy and tabletop games as a member of his school's Board Game Club, where he gets to challenge himself and have fun with friends.

Izaiah is also an animal lover and has had plenty of experience caring for pets. He is naturally gentle and responsible when it comes to animals, showing the same kindness and thoughtfulness that he brings to his friendships. He is always eager to share his thoughts, feelings, and dreams for the future, making him a great conversationalist who values connection.

With his warm personality, sharp mind, and love for both competition and companionship, Izaiah brings energy and joy to those around him.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.