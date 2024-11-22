Third grader makes her own weather forecast after inspiring visit from WBZ-TV meteorologist

FRANKLIN - A little girl from Massachusetts can't wait to become a meteorologist. After being inspired by a school visit from WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff, she put together an impressive weather forecast of her own.

Hailey Crowshaw is a third grader at the John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Franklin, where Wycoff visited Thursday as part of the weather team's school visits program.

Jacob Wycoff paid a visit to a third-grade class at JFK Elementary School in Franklin on Thursday. Hailey can be seen in the front row! CBS Boston

Inspired to make her own forecast

Hailey's father said that she came home from school after learning about weather, science, and broadcasting from Jacob and wanted to make her own forecast. She researched the upcoming weather forecasts, wrote her own script, and learned how to navigate the weather models used by professional meteorologists.

She called her first weather forecast the Haileycast!

Hailey felt inspired by Jacob Wycoff's visit to her third grade classroom on Thursday. @Providence_chef

Her father chipped in to help her create graphics and edit the piece for her, which he posted on social media early Friday morning.

So today at my daughter’s school @4cast4you visited and spoke about all things weather. She’s already a weather nut (gets it from her dad 😜) and when she got home from school she was on a mission: make her own made for tv weather forecast. She spent the rest of the night… pic.twitter.com/Z91AmjAKJC — #ChefStacks Cards (@providence_chef) November 22, 2024

Hailey is clearly a natural meteorologist in front of the camera, throwing in her jokes and her own spin on the forecast.

"We finally put an end to our dry spell today with some much-needed rain. It had been so long since it rained I had forgotten where my raincoat was!" Hailey said at the beginning of her forecast.

Hailey's forecast covered everywhere from Franklin, Massachusetts to New York! @Providence_chef

"Something we haven't had to think much about in the last year, snow! Not gonna lie I am a little jelly of the folks in New York who could see close to a foot of snow as this storm system works through. We aren't expecting any here in Franklin, but that could change."

She also made sure to give her Thanksgiving week forecast, and she says that Wednesday looks perfect for last-minute errands!

Jacob's message for Hailey

The post has more than 11,000 views so far.

Wycoff saw Hailey's forecast and had a message for her Friday.

"Hey Hailey I just want to say amazing job on your forecast. I am so proud of you. You sat right there in the front row, you were one of the most attentive students that I've ever spoken to. I could tell that you were just itching to ask me questions yesterday," Wycoff said.

"The weather world is going to be much brighter with you in it when you get a little bit older. So keep up the amazing work Hailey! I'm so proud of you and hope to see you on TV soon enough!"