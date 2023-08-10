Weather Alert: Isolated severe storm possible Thursday with flooding rain, damaging wind

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for another round of downpours and storms on Thursday. An isolated severe storm is possible with flooding rain, damaging wind gusts and even a brief tornado.

This threat comes after flooding rain across the region turned lawns into lakes and roads into rivers in some communities on Tuesday. From the Merrimack Valley to Metrowest, 3-7" of rain fell, with isolated higher amounts!

The south coast and Cape didn't escape the severe weather either... 1-3" of rain fell and two tornadoes touched down late Tuesday morning just before noon. An EF-1 tornado tracked through Mattapoisett and an EF-0 tornado moved through the area of Marstons Mills in Barnstable. No injuries were reported. We've recorded 4 tornadoes so far this Summer in Massachusetts.

While we had a day to dry out... showers and storms move back into the area Thursday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to track across southern New England Thursday night and exit the area by early Friday morning. Thursday will start off dry with clouds increasing. By the afternoon a few showers will develop, with steadier rain and embedded storms increasing in coverage by the evening hours. Unfortunately, it looks like the rain gear will be needed at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots preseason game Thursday evening.

Depending on the exact location of where low pressure passes, a similar setup (to Tuesday) is likely across southeastern MA, that would elevate the severe weather threat late Thursday and during the early overnight hours of Friday. An isolated severe storm is possible.

Torrential rain leading to localized flooding is the biggest concern as many areas are still saturated from Tuesday. The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of our area in the "Slight" risk for excessive rainfall, meaning flash flooding is possible in any storm.

A Flood Watch is in effect for eastern MA Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. An additional 1-3" of rain is possible Thursday with isolated higher amounts of 4 to 5" possible.

The secondary concern would be the threat of damaging winds and the risk of a brief tornado. Make sure to have your alerts turned on your phone in case a warning is issued in your area.

We dry out as the sun returns on Friday. While Saturday will start off dry, the risk of more showers and storms are possible late in the day and into Sunday. We'll continue to update the forecast as new information arrives.