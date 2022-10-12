Heavy rain, strong winds could have high impact on Friday commute

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for a period of heavy rain and strong winds coming Thursday night through early Friday.

Heaviest rain comes through overnight, essentially 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The two main impacts from the storm will be locally heavy rain (causing some localized flooding), with 1-2"+ in many areas, along with winds gusting 30-40 mph (over 40mph on the Cape and Islands).

This could cause some limbs or small trees to come down and certainly will rip a lot of leaves off the trees, putting a bit of a damper on the bursting foliage season.

There could also be a few embedded thunderstorms as well.

There will be a few showers during Thursday evening's commute, however the commute which is likely to be most impacted is Friday morning. While the majority of the rain will be coming to an end, there is still a likelihood of some flooding on area roadways and downed limbs.

We clear out rapidly on Friday and it appears we will start the weekend off with a beautiful Saturday! Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 60s will tons of sun. Sunday we will see some increasing clouds, can't rule out a late day shower to the west, but most of the day looks dry.