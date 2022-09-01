WBZ Ice Cream Social honors people who make communities better

WBZ Ice Cream Social honors those who make communities better

WBZ Ice Cream Social honors those who make communities better

WBZ Ice Cream Social honors those who make communities better

BOSTON - The second summer of the WBZ-TV Ice Cream Social was all about showing the love.

Giving love back to those who make our communities better. Groups like Strongwater Farm in Tewksbury and the YMCA in Hyde Park.

We showed up all summer and surprised organizations nominated by you and threw them a surprise ice cream party.

From Saugus Youth and Rec which supports kids all year round to firefighters in Dennis, and even Guiding Eyes for the Blind, the Maynard group that trains dogs for the visually impaired.

Week after week, we met the people who are giving back and making a difference where it matters most.

There were the awesome and appreciative VA Bedford volunteers and the Whitman meals on wheels crew.

Liam Martin celebrated with the folks at the Cardinal Cushing Center.

Zack Green partied with the Sharon Council on Aging, where the workers who take care of our seniors were the guest of honor.

And Levan Reid put the cherry on the top Wednesday at the Stanley Senior Center in Waltham, ending August and summer on a sweet note.

And thanks to all these local ice cream stores who donated ice cream and toppings for all the parties:

CBS Boston