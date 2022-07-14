Strongwater Farm gets a sweet surprise with WBZ's Ice Cream Social

TEWKSBURY - The horses are always the stars at Strongwater Farm in Tewksbury.

The therapeutic equestrian center is all about improving the quality of life and health of people with special needs. Through professionally supervised horse therapy, they support thousands of clients here.

"When you come to Strongwater Farm, you are on your own journey, and we can help you get there and help you find that peace," Executive Director Maria Antonioni said.

But if the horses are the stars, the staff and the volunteers are the heart. People like Brandon Jones. He has been riding and volunteering here since 2009.

"I like being here because I like working with the horses here," Jones said.

"I love everything about it. I love the clients; I love the staff; it's just a really fun place to be," Sue By said.

And its that passion that had nominations pouring in for our first-ever WBZ Ice Cream Social surprise party.

So on a hot July afternoon, we brought the party to them. With the help of Richardson's Ice Cream, the staff and volunteers got a taste of the spotlight, a little bit of recognition and a whole lot of sugar.

"For me, to have people to nominate us. it was like. yeah. people know we are here and what we are doing. It's really incredible to thank my volunteers and staff for everything they do every single day," Antonioni said.

You can still nominate a deserving group on WBZ's Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages. Use the hashtag #WBZICECREAMSOCIAL.