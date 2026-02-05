Waymo wants Massachusetts to legalize driverless cars as it makes plans for Boston

Waymo, the self-driving robotaxi company, says it is returning to Boston one year after its preliminary exploration of the city's winding streets.

"We learned a lot from last year's visit, and we're excited to continue effectively adapting to Boston's cobblestones, narrow alleyways, roundabouts and turnpikes," Waymo said in a statement on Thursday.

But the Silicon Valley ride-hailing service says it needs help from Massachusetts lawmakers before Boston residents can hop in one of their futuristic cars.

"Before offering fully autonomous rides to Bostonians, we'll first need the state to legalize fully autonomous vehicles," Waymo said. "We're looking forward to engaging with officials to inform that path."

Uber and Lyft drivers who are worried about losing work have protested against allowing driverless cars in the state. The company seems to have at least one key lawmaker working to make something happen.

"Our goal is to create a clear and consistent framework to ensure that any new technology on our roads meets established safety standards," said Lynn state Rep. Dan Cahill, who is chair of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.

Waymo said it is committed to a "constructive dialogue with Boston's communities." But some city leaders were skeptical last year as Waymo tested its vehicles in Boston with humans behind the wheel.

"Driving here is not like driving in the rest of the country," Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said. "Our streets are complex, they're congested, they're chaotic."

City Councilor Ed Flynn said at a hearing last summer that he has concerns about Waymo navigating double-parkers and delivery drivers who take up space on Boston streets.

"There is also nonstop road construction during the summer, street closings as well," Flynn said. "And in winter, we have snow banks."

Waymo said Thursday it has been testing its technology "across some of the snowiest cities in the country to support fully autonomous operations in a wide range of winter weather, so Massachusetts residents and visitors can have an even more dependable way to get around."